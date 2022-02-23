Facebook expands Reels globally; adds new tools, features & monetization options

Facebook Reels has now been launched in more than 150 markets; the platform is testing overlay ads amongst other monetization options for creators.

Facebook announced the launch of Reels. The new Facebook Reels include features like Remix, sharing to Facebook Stories, and more. It will be accessible for iOS and Android in 150+ markets. New creation and monetization tools and more places to watch and create Facebook Reels have also been introduced.

Watching video is half of the time spent on Facebook and Instagram and Facebook is focused on making Reels the best way for creators to get discovered, connect with their audience, and earn money.

Monetization Options

Facebook also announced Reels Play bonus program, a part of their $1 billion creator investment, which will pay eligible creators up to $35,000 a month based on the views of their qualifying reels. These bonuses have helped creators like Jason the Great fund their reels’ creation and better understand what types of content work on Facebook. In the coming months, Facebook is looking to expand the bonus program to more countries.

Facebook is also building direct monetization options for Facebook Reels through ad revenue share and fan support. They’re expanding tests of Overlay Ads to all creators in the US, Canada, and Mexico, and to more countries in the coming weeks. The social media platform will be starting with two formats: banner ads that appear as a semi-transparent overlay at the bottom of a FB Reel, and sticker ads: a static image ad that can be placed by a creator anywhere within their reel. These non-interruptive ads will enable creators to earn a portion of the ad revenue.

Facebook Reels Ads

Any creator in the US, Canada, and Mexico who is part of the Facebook in-stream ads program is automatically eligible to monetize their publicly-shared reels with ads. By mid-March, these tests will expand to creators in nearly all countries where in-stream ads are available.

“We’ll also begin testing Stars on Facebook Reels in the coming weeks so that people can buy and send Stars while watching reels to support creators,” the official Facebook blog read.

Facebook is also launching brand suitability controls, including Publisher Lists, Blocklists, Inventory Filters and Delivery Reports for Banner and Sticker Ads in Facebook Reels in every region they are available, giving advertisers more control over how their ads appear in places they don’t consider suitable for their brand or campaign. Additionally, the platform has been testing full-screen and immersive ads in between Reels since October of last year and will roll them out to more places around the world over the coming months.

Just like with organic content, users will be able to comment, like, view, save, share and skip on the Reel ads.

More Editing Features

In addition to the features Facebook announced last year, creators around the world will be able to access:

Remix: Create your own reel alongside an existing, publicly-shared reel on Facebook. When you create a Remix, you can create a reel that includes all or part of another creator’s reel.

60-second Reels: Make reels up to 60 seconds long.

Drafts: You will soon be able to create a reel and choose to “Save As Draft” below the Save button.

Video Clipping: In the coming months, Facebook will be rolling out video clipping tools that will make it easier for creators who publish live or long-form, recorded videos to test different formats.

Create & Discover Reels

Over the coming weeks, Facebook will roll out the following updates:

Reels in Stories: One can share public reels to Stories on Facebook, making it easy to share favorite reels with friends and giving creators more visibility and reach. You’ll also be able to create reels from existing public stories.

Reels in Watch: Users will be able to watch reels directly within the Watch tab and the platform is developing tools to help create reels in the Watch tab as well.

Top of Feed: The platform is adding a new Reels label at the top of Feed

Suggested Reels in Feed: In select countries, Facebook is starting to suggest reels that you may like in your Feed from people you do not already follow.

Facebook is also exploring ways to make it easier for creators to share Reels to both their Facebook and Instagram audiences, such as crossposting.

Comments