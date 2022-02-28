Filter Coffee Co. bags digital mandate for Waffle Mill

Filter Coffee Co. will work to endorse Waffle Mill across digital and social media platforms – from crafting the digital strategy to creative communication and more.

Filter Coffee Co. has announced the acquisition of the digital marketing and creative mandate for Waffle Mill. The agency will now be responsible for crafting and managing the brand’s communication across digital and social media.

Further, the agency will be piloting Waffle Mill’s digital strategy, social media, e-commerce, creative communication, and influencer marketing, to aim and communicate the product offerings like the richness of the waffles across the Indian markets.

“We are extremely excited to start our association with Filter Coffee Co.! From our very first meeting, we felt that the team’s vision for our brand was totally aligned with our own. Their creative strategies and 360-degree approach are exactly what our brand needs to move to the next level and we’re looking forward to what we know will be a fruitful partnership and a great growth ride for all of us at Waffle Mill”, said, Sahil Engineer, Founder, Waffle Mill.

On winning the mandate, Anuja Deora, Founder, Filter Coffee Co., stated, “Filter Coffee Co. is elated to be working with Waffle Mill that operates across diverse verticals to pave the way for relevant, compelling and tailored made concepts to bond with its target audience. We foresee our role in nurturing the momentum and augmentation of the brand portfolio to build greater appeal for the brand via our disruptive content, e-commerce, and influencer strategy. We look forward to a great association ahead.”

