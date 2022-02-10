HDFC Life’s BounceBack Batch campaign speaks about rising from challenges post COVID-19

The latest brand campaign, BounceBack Batch, by HDFC Life highlights the importance of financial planning along with the support of loved ones in overcoming challenges. It is available across multi-media platforms including Television, Digital, and DTH.

HDFC Life has released its latest brand campaign, BounceBack Batch’ which resonates with its motto ‘Sar Utha Ke Jiyo’. Through this campaign, the brand aims to showcase that unwavering support from the family and the assurance of life insurance can enable one to bounce back from any challenge.

The brand campaign is available across multi-media platforms – Television, Digital, and DTH and has been conceptualized by Leo Burnett.

With this campaign, HDFC Life has focused on the story of every Indian student during this pandemic from the lens of a graduating school girl. Through various anecdotes and life stories, the girl narrates that while children like her faced difficulties on multiple levels, the support from parents on both financial planning and emotional fronts enabled them to succeed. Graduating in these uncertain times is a testament to their resilience which makes the current batch of students stand out from every other batch.

Research suggests that students have been one of the most affected groups. It became necessary for them to adapt to online schooling, avoid social interactions and even stay indoors without stepping out for any sporting activities. The pandemic-induced restrictions have impacted their lives drastically.

Speaking about the brand campaign, Vishal Subharwal, Head – Marketing, Digital Business, and E-commerce, HDFC Life, said, “The last two years have been difficult for everyone. This phase has been especially challenging for students as they have lost out on classroom learning, interpersonal skill-building, and some of the best days of their lives. But the part that stands out is the bigger story about the resilience demonstrated by these students and their families. With this campaign, we aim to drive this realization and the importance of financial planning through a student’s lens, instilling a sense of pride in parents who have ensured that their children overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic. Thereby, helping them script a strong bounce back.”

Adding further, Rajdeepak Das, CEO and Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett said, “One of the biggest setbacks of the pandemic was the shutdown of educational institutions. The batch of 2022 is often referred to as the ‘COVID batch’, having had to complete their studies under lockdown. There is often a question of whether these students are at par with the others who completed their school years offline. Our film takes the audience on an emotional journey of the turmoil that these champions had to go through and the resilience they have shown in the face of the worst adversity humankind has ever seen. They have persevered and bounced back stronger from this challenge.”

