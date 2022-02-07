All you need to know about the Hyundai Pakistan Kashmir tweet fiasco

The automaker has been receiving backlash from Indians after the Hyundai Pakistan unit shared solidarity messages on social media over Kashmir. Here’s all you need to know

Automotive manufacturer Hyundai has come under sharp criticism and social media flak after a dealer of the company in Pakistan shared a solidarity message on social media over Kashmir.

A similar post was shared on the official Facebook and Instagram handle of Hyundai Pakistan.

The post from the very moment of being shared was not well received among the netizens in India. Several users who questioned the post were also reported to be blocked by Hyundai India for questioning Hyundai Pakistan’s post.

One tweet being critical about Hynduai and they block me 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼@Hyundai_Global , thank you for showing how your system work. Only + feedback allowed by your system time to say #BoycottHyundai pic.twitter.com/bzR4ruj4rP — Ajay Pillay 🇮🇳 (@ajaypillay06) February 6, 2022

After receiving heavy outrage on the post and #BoycottHyundai started trending in the country, the company’s India unit soon shared a statement, highlighting its “zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication” and its stand on nationalism.

“Hyundai Motor India has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism,” it said. It also noted that India is the second home to the Hyundai brand and that they have a “zero-tolerance policy” towards insensitive communication.

The move garnered reactions from citizens, many media professionals also commenting on the nature and stance of the blanket statement issued by Hyundai.

No acknowledgement that the *social media post/ insensitive communication* emanated from Hyundai's own handle. Invest your efforts towards the betterment of your communication before worrying abt the country.



"Our account was hacked" is a better 2018 playbook idea you could used https://t.co/bXbbsrqKLx — Ashok Lalla (@ashoklalla) February 7, 2022

Dear Indians,

This diplomatic and non-committal statement by @HyundaiIndia IS NOT ACCEPTABLE at all to me.



Till the time Hyundai Corporation issues a statement that ‘#Kashmir is an INTEGRAL part of India, they must be stopped from doing business.



Friends, do you agree? https://t.co/yAqAvtKzn4 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 7, 2022

The “politically correct” tone is all over this statement. It could have been a two line statement issuing an apology for brazen posts supporting Pakistani terrorism. Now tell us what action are you going to take against Pakistan Hyundai dealers if you have such a zero tolerance? — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 6, 2022

Hi Hyundai. So many wishy-washy words not needed. All you need to say is – we are unequivocally sorry. Rest is all unnecessary https://t.co/wjqNh7YsXv — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) February 6, 2022

However, experts don’t foresee this boycott having any real impact on the sales of Hyundai cars in India.

Slightly contrarian view on the Boycott Hyundai chatter and potential fallout for Hyundai:

Not sure it will have any real impact on sales of Hyundai cars in India beyond trending on social media until the next outrage trend comes along. — Ashok Lalla (@ashoklalla) February 7, 2022

Ex-adman, Lakshmipathy Bhat opined that brands need to focus on their product story and not wade into politics or religion in the creative messaging.

Dear brands, better to focus on your product story and not wade into politics or religion in your creative messaging; unless it is in your brand DNA to do so and you have the stomach to handle the likely fallout — bhatnaturally  🇮🇳 (@bhatnaturally) February 6, 2022

