All you need to know about the Hyundai Pakistan Kashmir tweet fiasco
The automaker has been receiving backlash from Indians after the Hyundai Pakistan unit shared solidarity messages on social media over Kashmir. Here’s all you need to know
Automotive manufacturer Hyundai has come under sharp criticism and social media flak after a dealer of the company in Pakistan shared a solidarity message on social media over Kashmir.
A similar post was shared on the official Facebook and Instagram handle of Hyundai Pakistan.
The post from the very moment of being shared was not well received among the netizens in India. Several users who questioned the post were also reported to be blocked by Hyundai India for questioning Hyundai Pakistan’s post.
After receiving heavy outrage on the post and #BoycottHyundai started trending in the country, the company’s India unit soon shared a statement, highlighting its “zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication” and its stand on nationalism.
“Hyundai Motor India has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism,” it said. It also noted that India is the second home to the Hyundai brand and that they have a “zero-tolerance policy” towards insensitive communication.
The move garnered reactions from citizens, many media professionals also commenting on the nature and stance of the blanket statement issued by Hyundai.
However, experts don’t foresee this boycott having any real impact on the sales of Hyundai cars in India.
Ex-adman, Lakshmipathy Bhat opined that brands need to focus on their product story and not wade into politics or religion in the creative messaging.