Infidigit bags SEO mandate for Manyavar

Infidigit will work with Manyavar to fulfil their SEO duties and help them achieve their marketing objectives through the organic route.

Infidigit has bagged the SEO mandate for celebration wear brand, Manyavar, under the umbrella of Vedant Fashions Limited. Infidigit is set to work closely with the pan-India ethnic wear chain to fulfill their SEO duties and help them achieve their marketing objectives through the organic route, which encapsulates the boosting of organic search and search engine ranking of Manyavar’s web store and mobile application.

“We are enthralled to have onboarded one of India’s biggest celebration wear brands, Manyavar. We’re all set to provide our best services and looking forward to a fruitful partnership ahead.,” said Infidigit Founder and MD Kaushal Thakkar while expressing his excitement over the collaboration with Manyavar.

On how the celebration wear brand, which already has retail outlets in metros as well as tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country, zeroed in on Infidigit as its SEO partner, Manyavar’s Assistant Manager – E-Commerce Gaurav Modi said, “At Manyavar we aim to provide perfection in all our products and services. Therefore, for our SEO requirements, we have collaborated with Infidigit, who are known for providing perfection through their services. We look forward to working with the Infidigit SEO team to increase our business and organic users”

