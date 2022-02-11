Interactive Avenues wins multiple Emami digital media mandates

Interactive Avenues will further bolster Emami’s digital presence with strategic planning at all levels. The account will be managed by the agency’s Gurugram office.

Interactive Avenues has won the digital media duties of Emami, following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will drive the entire paid media mandate for both Emami Ltd. and Emami Agrotech Ltd. as well as The Man Company, an associate company of Emami Ltd.

The account will be managed by the agency’s Gurugram office.

Emami is one of the major personal care and healthcare FMCG companies in the country, with popular household names such as Navratna, Zandu, Boroplus, Kesh King & Fair, and Handsome. With a portfolio of over 300+ products, Emami has marked its position in global markets.

Talking about the association, an Emami spokesperson said, “We look forward to working with Interactive Avenues as they have the relevant experience and expertise to handle our brand’s digital amplification.”

Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues, said, “We are thrilled to have joined hands with Emami, a household name that resonates with a huge fraction of the country’s demographic. As for our strategy, we emphasized making media measurable and accounting it against business outcomes. Taking into consideration how the cookieless future is going to disrupt businesses, our proprietary Identity solutions will futureproof Emami against it. Hence, basis a full-funnel business outcome model, the team crafted customized digital solutions, that connected Media, Experience, and Content, in the most seamless flow. Interactive Avenues is committed to further Emami’s digital presence with strategic planning at all levels.”

