Jeevansathi.com launches campaign for Punjabi audiences across India and NRI belts

Jeevansathi.com has taken on board Punjabi actress, singer, and model, Himanshi Khurana, for its next phase of #FixYourMatchYourWay digital media campaign. The partnership will help the brand to consolidate its leadership position and build further credibility in the North market.

The video-led digital media campaign is designed to appeal to the Punjabi audiences across India and NRI belts who are looking for their perfect life partner.

With this latest campaign, the brand once again encourages single Indians to take control and find a suitable partner for themselves.

Commenting on the influencer campaign, Sumeet Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at Info Edge, said,” We are thrilled to be working with Himanshi Khurana for the next phase of #FixYourMatchYourWay campaign. Her amazing work in Punjabi cinema and the music industry has made her a household name in Punjabi and Hindi circuits. This campaign addresses the problem of having limited choices while finding a life partner. As conveyed through the video, Jeevansathi gives access to lakhs of verified profiles on the platform and 20+ filters such as community, location, income to help people find a partner of their choice, easily!”

