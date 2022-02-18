Krafton Inc launches new campaign for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton Inc launched a digital campaign for its online multiplayer battle royale game, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, consisting of two adverts aimed at establishing it as the ultimate entertainment solution.

Launched in 2021, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is created and published by Krafton Inc, to cater to the Indian audience. Post its launch – the battle royale video game is now focusing on reaching potential untapped audiences and garnering new users through this online campaign.

Supari Studios crafted two short clips to showcase and shape the narrative that BGMI is a destination where any individual who is looking out for entertainment.

The two films focus on two distinct themes by highlighting relevant and relatable instances faced by people—the first film showcases a montage of people from different walks of life—college students, chefs and a person of age—who are made to feel like social misfits initially. However, after being introduced to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, where they are accepted despite their backgrounds.

Meanwhile, the second film takes a humorous approach to highlight the psyche of a solo gamer. Through a job interview scenario contrasting with passionate gaming, the clip showcases how people have to pretend and inhibit themselves in a formal setting, and how BGMI intends to provide them with a space where they can be their authentic self.

Parikshit Vivekanand, Creative Director, Supari Studios said, “Through the two films, we aimed to show that there exists a gamer within everyone, and BGMI is the perfect destination to discover that calling. While the first film attempts to desensitize the stereotypes existing in the gaming community, the second one explores the duality in the lives of gamers when they unleash their true self in BGMI versus their behavior in a formal setting.”

Mitali Sharma, VP, Content Development, Supari Studios added, “Gaming gives people an opportunity to be true to themselves. Moreover, it offers a sense of belonging by allowing them to bond with friends or family. Keeping this in mind, the films we developed for KRAFTON, Inc., aimed to present BGMI as a platform having no qualms about who the player is—anyone can sign up, start playing and genuinely be themselves.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Advait Gupt, Co-founder & CEO, Kulfi Collective mentioned, “We’re thrilled to have collaborated with Krafton Inc for this campaign. The gaming ecosystem is growing exponentially in India, and BGMI and its awesome community of mobile gamers lie at the center of this growth. BGMI as a game is shaping culture as we know it, and through this campaign, we were keen to craft a distinct voice for the brand by celebrating the passion and uniqueness of its community. We’re just scratching the surface with the gaming universe and are excited to tell many more stories in this space in the coming months.”

