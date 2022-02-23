LinkedIn announces the launch of Creator Accelerator Program in India

LinkedIn announced the India leg of its global Creator Accelerator Program, a 10-week incubator-style initiative to support 200 creators in growing their communities on the platform.

Creator Accelerator Program by LinkedIn aims to help creators build engaging content and communities, spark productive conversations, and connect creators to meaningful opportunities.

The Creator Accelerator Program is part of LinkedIn’s $25 million commitment to creators globally. As part of this program, the selected 200 creators will get support and access to LinkedIn’s Community Management team, educational workshops, creator-to-creator networking opportunities, access to rich tools and resources, and mentorship opportunities with LinkedIn thought leaders Ankur Warikoo, Radhika Gupta, Pooja Dhingra, and Nuseir Yassin. The selected cohort of creators will also be given a financial grant to bring their ideas to life and explore their creativity.

The creators will be shortlisted on the basis of their ability to build passionate communities, unique content, and spark discussions around a variety of professional topics such as skills, future of work, and mental health, and find ways to engage with LinkedIn users.

“Creators are at the heart of the Linkedin community and this program is the first of many steps in our increased commitment to supporting this community. We have seen that the more conversations that happen on LinkedIn, the more opportunities become available to members everywhere. By equipping a diverse range of voices with the right resources, the Creator Accelerator Program aims to help members unlock greater business opportunities with the content they’re making and the conversations they’re sparking,” says Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager at LinkedIn.

“I’m excited to be a mentor for the amazing creators who are going to be a part of LinkedIn’s Creator Accelerator Program in India. I’m looking forward to coaching creators on how to leverage LinkedIn to build community on the platform. There’s a lot of potential to stand out on LinkedIn and turn your content into your next opportunity,” says Ankur Warikoo, entrepreneur, and mentor on the LinkedIn Creator Accelerator Program.

The program is now taking applications from creators and is also open to Hindi language creators. Applications are open till March 16th.

To help creators understand what’s in store, LinkedIn’s Community Management team will be hosting a live event where program leads and partner mentors will walk members through the program details and eligibility criteria. The event will be live on March 2 at 11.30 am IST on the LinkedIn For Creators Page.

