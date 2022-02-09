LivLong ropes in Apurv Singh as Marketing Head

In his new role, Apurv Singh will be responsible for efficiently modernizing marketing and advertising strategies to suit the post-pandemic era of digital and traditional media.

LivLong welcomes Apurv Singh as the brand’s Head of Marketing. He will be entitled to oversee the entire brand’s marketing and communication strategies. With his proven expertise, Apurv will efficiently modernize marketing and advertising strategies to suit the post-pandemic era of digital and traditional media.

Apurv has successfully cumulated his prominence as star leader, over the tenor of his expert excursion, in communication with relevant experience dealing with the marketing communication for the most prominent MNC’s of the nation. He has donned multiple hats with equal ease and proved his excellence in each sector. His expertise includes launching, building, and scaling various D2C brands. He also understands enterprise technology, media advocacy, and analyst relations.

In addition, Apurv has worked with a broad array of corporate brands and profiles, which has eventually shaped his professional persona.

Expressing his excitement onboarding this new journey with LivLong, Apurv Singh shared, “It is a great honour to be associated with this brand. I hope to bring more growth to the company with my knowledge in marketing.”

Apurv also said that he looks forward to giving LivLong a marketing and advertising boost so that the company paces in the post-pandemic era.

Apurv Singh worked with Times Internet during the primordial days of some of the apps of Times internet in his previous role. Adding a notable impact to his professional journey is his time with the digitalization of Big Bazaar as E-commerce & Digital Marketing Lead.

