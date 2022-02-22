L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Neeraj Sharma as Senior Vice President

In his new role, Neeraj will work with Snehasis Bose at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to deliver outcomes that accelerate clients’ businesses.

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has strengthened its strategic planning team and announced the appointment of Neeraj Sharma as Senior Vice President. Based out of Mumbai, Neeraj will work with Snehasis Bose, Chief Strategy Officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to drive the agency’s spirit of ‘Nothing Is Impossible’ by delivering outcomes that accelerate clients’ businesses.

Neeraj Sharma started his professional stint with Draft FCB Ulka and has since worked across numerous agencies including DDB Mudra, Rediffusion and Ogilvy’s 82.5. In a career spanning over 15 years, Neeraj has worked on global brands like Johnson & Johnson, Piaggio, Neutrogena, Franklin Templeton, Kraft Heinz, Cipla and Indian iconic brands like Bisleri, BoroPlus, ACC Cements and Parle.

Welcoming Neeraj to the agency, Snehasis Bose said: “Neeraj’s balanced belief in the ‘science’ of the business solve and the ‘art’ of the inspiring strategic solution resonated strongly with the two truths that have defined L&K Saatchi & Saatchi: a) our ability to offer solves that move the needle on the business and b) craft inspiring integrated communication strategies to bring the above-said solves to life. This coupled with his rooted, yet open collaborative spirit made him a must-have-propellant for L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s growth journey.”

Expressing his views on his decision to join the agency and also his role ahead, Neeraj said: “Every new place you join, you join in the hope of doing some amazing and effective work. I am excited about the ‘Power of One’ vision and its ability to create end-to-end solutions for our clients. Given the great brands L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has and is rapidly adding to its roster, this is a great opportunity for me to partner in remarkable integrated campaigns which deliver measurable business results.”

On the work front, Neeraj has been a part of the global rollout of new brand positioning for J&J’s Clean & Clear and has also handled and headed the digital strategy mandate for Johnson’s Baby, Listerine, and Neutrogena. His work has also won numerous awards at advertising festivals especially the marketing effectiveness award – Grand Effie for Bisleri. He has also won multiple Effies for J&J, Cipla, and various other clients.

Aside from his planning background, Neeraj is also a published author having recently published his first book on Gulzar’s lyrics – Gulzariyat.

