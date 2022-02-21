Maruti Suzuki Celerio illustrates how #CelerioDrivesMyLoveInStyle with AR campaign

Through an AR experience woven with love to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Maruti Suzuki Celerio drew parallels between their new product’s vogue and drove love in style, in their new campaign.

The progressive urban values ingrained in Maruti Suzuki Celerio linked itself to the topicality of Valentine’s Day. To enhance the consumer experience and enable the expression of love, Maruti Suzuki launched its augmented reality campaign, #CelerioDrivesMyLoveInStyle.

First launched with a teaser Reel, the campaign was launched in phases with static posts, snippets, and short-format videos, creating intrigue among participants.

The brand rolled out the ‘Celerio Love Meter’, an AR filter that scores a couple’s chemistry and amps up the emotional quotient with a virtual experience. To use the filter, consumers can follow the brand on Instagram, use the filter with their Valentine, get their #CelerioDrivesMyLoveInStyle score, tag the brand and use the hashtag, sharing it on their Feed or Stories. The consumers stood a chance to win romantic goodies worth up to INR 50,000.

The campaign matched the traits of the brand’s target audience and presented the promotions of their new car in a stylish and spirited sense. It also extended the brand’s proposition of ‘Drive Your Style’ that represents the core purpose of #AllNewCelerio and its features.

Comments