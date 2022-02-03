Modi Naturals appoints Mukesh Ghuraiya as Chief Marketing Officer

In his new role, Mukesh Ghuraiya will be in charge of developing and implementing the marketing and brand strategy of the company as well as handle the New Product Development section.

Modi Naturals has appointed marketing veteran, Mukesh Ghuraiya as the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In his new role, Mukesh will be responsible for the end-to-end development and implementation of the marketing and brand strategy of the company. He will also handle the New Product Development section at the brand.

Mukesh comes with hands-on experience of 13 years in brand and category management. He has cross-industry expertise having worked across various industries including consumer products, luxury retail, smartphone, and media. In his previous assignment, he has worked as a Category Manager with Philips India and also headed the marketing for Rado Watches in India. Mukesh has done MBA in Marketing from MICA, Ahmedabad.

Talking about his new role, Mukesh Ghuraiya, Chief Marketing Officer, Modi Naturals Ltd. said, “I am thrilled to join Modi Naturals Ltd. and its leadership team at such a pivotal time as the organization is scaling up its Innovation & Brand Marketing initiatives. The organization is also getting into newer categories in the RTC/RTE space. I look forward to adding further momentum & resilience to the marketing function at Modi Naturals Ltd.”

Commenting on this new announcement, Akshay Modi, Managing Director, Modi Naturals Ltd. said, “Mukesh is a seasoned marketing leader and comes with an impressive record of delivering results for companies at significant points of their growth. He is a perfect choice for Modi Naturals Ltd., and we are certain that Mukesh will elevate our go-to-market strategy and continue to augment our company’s growth with new and innovative consumer-focused approach.”

Comments