NewU awards integrated digital marketing mandate to Lyxel&Flamingo

Ensuing a multi-agency pitch, NewU – the beauty retail business from the House of Dabur has partnered with digital marketing agency Lyxel&Flamingo to handle an all-encompassing integrated digital marketing mandate.

Lyxel&Flamingo will be managing the brand’s digital marketing duties, comprising social media marketing, website management, automation, SEO, influencer management, and digital media buying. The agency is tasked with leveraging its collective creative, strategic, and social media skills to enhance brand recall, boost brand loyalty, and drive digital footfall and engagement.

Manish Asthana, Business Head – NewU (H&B Stores), said, “The awareness levels among consumers in India for Indian and global beauty products and trends, both current and emerging, continues to rise. We are delighted to associate with Lyxel&Flamingo to further elevate our brand’s digital presence and forge a deeper connection with discerning consumers. The agency’s creative thought process resonates with our brand’s ideology and together we are confident of scaling up our brand’s media footprint using a clutter-breaking strategy in this competitive industry”.

On winning the mandate, Shreyansh Bhandari, Chief Operating Officer, Lyxel&Flamingo, said, “The beauty retail sector in our country is highly dynamic and against that background, we intend to bring in the ideal balance between creative digital communication and engagement to reach out to NewU’s audience at a wider scale.”

