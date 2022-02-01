Publicis Health brings Anindya Banerjee on board as Head of Creative

Publicis Health has appointed Anindya Banerjee as the Head of Creative. He will lead the creative mandate for the unit, evolving their creative offerings while managing growth, strategy, and communications output for the agency.

His appointment comes on the heels of a streak of new business wins for the agency. He will report to Dorelle Kulkarni, Senior Vice President, Publicis Health.

Banerjee is a seasoned creative with diverse experience in advertising, marketing, and communication. He has held senior leadership roles across various agencies and crafted award-winning campaigns which have gone on to win several accolades at world stages. With over 20 years of experience in the advertising and communication space, his expansive experience will fuel the organization’s creative services.

Welcoming him to the agency, Kulkarni, said, “Publicis Health has had tremendous growth momentum in the past year and this is reflected in both our new business wins and our body of work. To keep up this momentum it is important to have a leadership team that brings a diverse perspective and opens new avenues for us. Anindya comes with the perfect knowledge of craft and experience which will be invaluable in propelling Publicis Health to the next phase of growth. I look forward to us working together.”

Adding further Dheeraj Sinha, CEO and Chief Strategy Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett, Publicis Health and Publicis Business said, “Publicis Health has had a fantastic run last year, onboarding some of the biggest brands in the health and pharma industry. It continues to play a pivotal role in our growth plans and to that end, we are committed to bringing on board the best-in-class talent to the agency. Anindya’s diverse background will bring a unique perspective to the agency and I look forward to some great work in the future.”

Banerjee on joining the agency, said, “The scourge of Covid and its terrible aftermath has shown how important health is in the overall well-being of people. I believe health and wellness are going to be the engine drivers of the industry going forward. In that context, Publicis Health is once in a lifetime opportunity for me to be in the right place at the right time.”

He joins Publicis Health from FCB Ulka where he was an Executive Creative Director and worked on some of India’s biggest brands including the award-winning Times ‘Out and Proud’ campaign for LGBTQ rights in India. He has worked across several Indian and international brands throughout his tenure with various agencies crafting award-winning hybrid 360 campaigns.

He joins Publicis Health from FCB Ulka where he was an Executive Creative Director and worked on some of India’s biggest brands including the award-winning Times ‘Out and Proud’ campaign for LGBTQ rights in India. He has worked across several Indian and international brands throughout his tenure with various agencies crafting award-winning hybrid 360 campaigns.

Comments