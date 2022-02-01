Rediffusion bags advertising account of Apar Industries

Rediffusion today announced that it has won the advertising account of APAR Industries’ cable and wires business, sold under the APAR Anushakti brand. The business will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

APAR Industries was started in 1958, in India. Over the past 60 years, the company has grown and expanded to over 125 countries as one of the trusted manufacturers and suppliers of conductors, a wide variety of cables, specialty oils, polymers, and lubricants.

“We are delighted to be working with the highly committed, and talented, team at Rediffusion. What we like and appreciate most is the personalized service and involvement of the agency’s top management who are constantly available to discuss and debate ideas, and share best practices with us”, said, Kushal Desai, Chairman & MD, APAR Industries Ltd.

Gaurangi Desai, brand and advertising, APAR, added, “The team at Rediffusion is an extension of my brand team. We have lots of interesting, and challenging projects that we are working on at APAR. We look to Rediffusion to help navigate us through the highly competitive landscape, and help build a brand that will lead the category in the days to come.”

Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director, Rediffusion, said, “We are privileged to be working with APAR. Both Mr. Kushal Desai and Gaurangi are open to welcoming and operationalizing Big Ideas. The cables and wires business has seen a lot of media noise in recent times. But APAR is looking to introduce a lot of never-before innovations, and product plusses, which the team at Rediffusion will help amplify.”

Kalyani Srivastava, EVP & Head, Rediffusion Mumbai, shared, “APAR is focused on creating a big difference in the wires business. At Rediffusion, we will help take the brand to an All-India market, and help it carve out its rightful market share through communication that is intelligent and impactful.”

