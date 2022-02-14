Superwomen 2022: Nominations Open now!

Drum rolls, bated breaths, and excitement! Social Samosa presents the 7th edition of Social Media Superwomen, to honor the women trailblazers from the A & M industry.

Over the years, the Indian A&M industry has seen many women leaders – shattering the glass ceiling, working endlessly to defy all stereotypes, and igniting a spark to motivate the young blood out there. Social Samosa Superwomen was coined in 2016, to honour the women who have led by example.

Here we present the 7th edition, of this marquee property.

While each day can be leveraged to laud the superpowers of women, we would like to take the opportunity on International Women’s Day to recognize and honor the undaunted spirits of women leaders.

The nomination categories include Bloggers, Content Creators, Editors, Account Leaders & Managers, Business Directors, and Business Owners.

If you believe that you or anyone in your peers possesses the qualities to make a difference, nominate yourself before 24th February 2022, here.

The winner will be announced on 8th March, 2022.

Once nominated, all the entries will be subjected to a detailed evaluation process under the expertise of an esteemed jury panel consisting of stalwarts from Media Leaders, Brand Marketers, Agency Professionals, and Bloggers/Creators categories.

More details will follow soon. For any queries about Superwomen 2022, write to us at [email protected] or tweet to us @Social_Samosa.

Comments