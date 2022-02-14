Tinder introduces Blind Date feature for photo-free first impressions

Tinder has expanded its portfolio of features by introducing Blind Date. The feature is a new social experience that pairs members before allowing them to view each other’s profile, making conversation, rather than photos the first impression.

The app believes that Gen Zs has an endless appetite for all things old-school. A recent online survey by it in India revealed that Gen Z finds the old-school way of blind dating ‘exciting’(77%) and ‘thrilling’(59%). 63% said they would go on a blind date, but simply don’t know how to set one up. They have admitted that a blind date means they could meet someone they might typically have overlooked (47%) or someone who’s not their usual type (45%).

Blind Date gives new-age daters a low-pressure way to put their personality first and find a match they truly vibe with. Over 41% of young Indians polled preferred swiping right to people based on their bio’s and interest over their photos. The feature is the latest addition to the popular suite of Fast Chat features on Tinder, all designed to help members connect faster through fun innovative prompts and games. Members will only be able to view each other’s profiles and photos if they both decide to match after chatting.

In early testing, members who used the Blind Date feature made 40% more matches than those using another Fast Chat feature with profiles visible, showing a willingness among daters to interact.

Kyle Miller, VP of Product Innovation at Tinder, said, “There’s something really special about letting conversation introduce someone’s personality, without the preconceptions that can be made from photos. The new Blind Date experience brings a surprisingly fun, banter-based way to interact and create connections that’s all new to Tinder.”

Blind Date can be found in Explore, the new interactive space on Tinder.

Comments