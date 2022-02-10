Tonic Worldwide acquires digital creative mandate for So Good

Tonic Worldwide will be responsible in building So-Good’s integrated digital creative strategy. The account will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office

Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, Tonic Worldwide has bagged the digital creative mandate for So-Good. As part of the mandate, the agency will be working towards building the brand’s integrated digital creative strategy.

“By collaborating with Tonic Worldwide, the So Good brand wants to establish its leadership position in the plant-based category. We feel there is a synergy in the innovative approach of our brand that resonates with the fresh approach that Tonic Worldwide has towards creating a consumer-centric brand with their strategic thinking. I am confident that together with Tonic Worldwide, we will be able to build a brand that carves out a niche in the consumer’s mind, a healthy, ‘So Good’ option of a beverage,” said Rohit Bhagat, General Manager, Life Health Foods India.

So Good is a plant-based beverage brand that falls under the Life Health Foods cluster. The brand is one of the leading suppliers of dairy-free beverages in India. They are dedicated to providing healthy and delicious plant-based beverages that are good for people and our planet.

Unmisha Bhatt, Co-Founder, and Chief Strategy Officer, Tonic Worldwide, said, “This is a passion category for us, and it’s exciting to be a part of the brand journey when there is an opportunity for category expansion. Growing a plant-based beverage brand in a country where dairy is a staple is not only challenging but gives us an opportunity to do some exciting things that disrupt the market. What we aim to do is give people more and more reasons to consume the product and increase the versatility and scope of usage beyond the niche.”

