Twitter brings Paytm to the Tips feature in India

Starting today, Twitter is adding the Indian payment gateway Paytm as an additional payment provider to Tips. Turning on Tips adds an icon next to your profile, which will now also have a link to Paytm, for quick and easy person-to-person tipping.

Tap the icon, and you’ll see Paytm and other payment services or platforms that the account has enabled, you can select whichever you prefer. Once you select the service you want to use, you’ll be taken off Twitter to the selected app to send funds. Twitter takes no cut.

Tips is available in multiple Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil.

Through Paytm’s interface, people will be able to support individuals and organisations across India via multiple modes of payment including UPI, credit and debit cards, net banking, wallets and more.

Back in May 2021, Twitter started experimenting with Tips with a small test group. Since November of last year, Tips is available to all individuals above 18 years of age on iOS and Android in India. It is a new way to monetise on Twitter and enables people on the service to send and receive funds as a token of appreciation.

