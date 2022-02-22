Virtue appoints Hayden Scott as Senior Creative Director for India

In his new role, Scott will head creative stewardship in India, leading a diverse range of projects and clients.

Virtue, the creative agency powered by VICE, has appointed Hayden Scott as Senior Creative Director for India following client growth. Scott will head up creative stewardship in India and help guide Virtue’s creative vision and excellence. Leading a diverse range of projects and clients, he will be responsible for building famous work and cementing Virtue’s positioning as an agency that understands the cultural forces shaping the future.

Scott has more than 15 years of experience and he joins one of India’s hottest indie agencies, Famous Innovations, whereas a founding member he helped it win Independent Agency of the Year seven times running. He has worked across large networks including DDB, Ogilvy, and Hakuhodo, as well as other independents such as StrawberryFrog and Metal Communications. Winning more than 75 awards at Cannes Lions, One Show, D&AD, and the Effies, he was recently named in the 40 top advertising talent under 40.

The appointment follows former BBH executive Victoria Fernandez joining Virtue’s regional headquarters in Singapore as Business Director with other key hires to be announced shortly.

Virtue’s Executive Creative Director of APAC and the Middle East, Ciaran Bonass said: “Hayden’s diverse background is exactly what we love about his creative work. At Virtue, we feel the best work sits outside of advertising and inside culture, and Hayden brings this with him. He provides a unique lens and approach to creating ideas filled with new perspectives and differences. He has an ability to see cultural tension points, business issues, and creative solutions in areas that others don’t.”

Virtue, which builds brands from inside culture, works with clients including Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, and Diageo across its offices in India, Singapore, and Japan.

Scott added: “I am incredibly excited to jump into the trenches with the gang at Virtue and realise this tidal wave of opportunity to create work that is culturally meaningful. The world has changed, the language of communication has changed. Virtue, as a part of the VICE Media Group, is uniquely poised at the center of this zeitgeist. And I’m here for it.”

