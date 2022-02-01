YouTube Updates: Resolution for guidelines violations & Rollout of revenue stream

The updates by YouTube for policy violations and rollout of monetization tools have been announced by Creator Insider, the informal channel by YouTube.

Resolution Flow For Community Guideline Violations

YouTube is addressing an issue faced by creators on their experience of dealing with policy issues around community guideline violations. The platform has introduced ‘Guided Policy Experience’ for creators to have more clarity on options available to them for a resolution.

With this experience, creators will be able to review an issue, check out the policies violated, and go through the available options such as appealing against a policy decision and attaining a resolution. The tool is available on desktop for strikes, video removals, and age restrictions, and will be rolled out to all creators.

Super Thanks

The team working on this feature has shared an update on the rollout, and they mention that they’re analyzing the feedback gained from the beta stage to ensure a smooth full-scale rollout, and the feature would be rolled out by the first half of the year.

For the unacquainted, Super Thanks, the addition to the slate of revenue stream for creators will enable fans to show gratitude to their favorite content creators and financially support them.

Viewers can purchase Super Thanks to express appreciation of the content on YouTube and will see an animated GIF and, get a distinct, colorful comment to highlight their purchase as an additional bonus, which creators can respond to. Viewers will be able to purchase the local currency equivalent of four price points ranging between 2 USD and 50 USD.

Super Thanks had been launched in the beta phase and were only available to select monetizing creators and viewers in 68 countries including India, on desktop and mobile devices (Android and iOS).

