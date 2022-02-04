Zomato’s association with Allu Arjun gets buzzing post the success of Pushpa

Zomato and the actor, Allu Arjun, have come together for the first time through a paid collaboration for the app’s new super-fast delivery proposition.

Actor Allu Arjun is currently the talk of the internet and is winning hearts all over social media after the success of his recent movie – Pushpa. From brand collaborations to memes, he seems to be trending everywhere. Zomato has jumped the bandwagon with their first campaign with the actor.

Making the most of the buzz, the restaurant aggregator and food delivery app, Zomato has done a collaboration with Allu Arjun for its super-fast delivery service proposition.



Within an hour of going live, the video witnessed whopping 7.7 mn views on Instagram, 26.3K views on Twitter, and 10K views on YouTube.

Enacting the character of his latest movie, Arjun, in the video is seen as a fun avatar spreading the message to all foodies, ‘Whenever or Whatever you crave, Zomato will bring it to super-fast! So go ahead, what will you order today? Just open Zomato!’

Even the app’s profile picture on Instagram is replaced with the actor’s image.

Very recently Zomato had also shared a video inspired by the film’s Srivalli song and some other memes too.

drinking chai isn’t enough, need to drink it like allu arjun from pushpa 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0gRWD4urwW — zomato (@zomato) January 10, 2022

The movie has not only raked in moolah at the box office but has received a good response from critics too. From being a meme material for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s cheeky post to inspiring Hyderabad Traffic Police’s ride safe poster, the movie and Arjun’s character has become the most talked-about topics at the moment.

Also, according to media reports, Zomato is roping in Arjun as its brand ambassador for the first time and has paid more than INR 10 crores.

