Arby’s campaign ft Pusha T takes on McDonald’s

The new Arby’s campaign by Pusha T is a crossover between rap battles and brand banters, trash-talking the famous Fillet-O-Fish and presenting one of Arby’s new offerings – the Spicy Fish Sandwich. The campaign has been creating a stir on social media.

American rapper, Pusha T, kicks it off by mentioning the hearsay that has been surfacing for several years, that he had written the popular jingle “I’m Lovin’ It” for McDonald’s. He confirms in the track that he indeed wrote it and now he’s about to “crush it” in the new Arby’s campaign.

The diss track has caught tons of engagement, and appreciation from social media users over various networks, with several appreciating the marketing tactic, and mentioning that they would grab an Arby’s to support the brand after hearing this track. The campaign has over two hundred thousand and over 5.5 Mn views o YouTube and Twitter alone.

It turns out that the campaign not just performed on intangible and mainstream metrics such as brand awareness, and recall, but also gave the brand over 8 Mn worth of advertising exposure, according to reports.

Pusha T had also mentioned that he did the Mcdonald’s deal at a very young age and initial point in his career and has no ownership of rights. “It’s something that’s always dug at me later in life like, ‘Dammit, I was a part of this and I should have more stake”.

Pusha writing a diss track for a rival brand after having one of the most recognized jingles of all times makes the campaign all the more interesting and this continues to be one of the most discussed plot points of the campaign.

