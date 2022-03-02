Beeing Social bags the digital mandate for Welex Laboratories

Beeing Social will take care of the complete digital marketing duties of Welex Laboratories, including its social media management, performance marketing, and SEO duties.

Beeing Socia has bagged the mandate for Welex Laboratories, a herbal healthcare brand that makes premium Ayurvedic products for chronic ailments.

As per the mandate, the agency will take care of the complete digital marketing duties of Welex, including social media management, performance marketing, and SEO, to drive brand awareness, consumer engagement, and brand growth.

Beeing Social offers end-to-end services for the entire spectrum of digital and social media, including SEO, SEM, pay-per-click, social media marketing, online PR, online media buying and planning, online reputation management, Google analytics, designing solutions and blogging.

Priya R. Bhatt, Director, Welex Laboratories, said, “We are happy to partner with a highly experienced agency like Beeing Social for our digital mandate. We are confident that the agency’s expertise in the digital and social media domain will deliver the results and growth we have been looking for. Looking forward to working with them!”

Abhishek Mittal, Co-Founder of Beeing Social, has this to say on the latest win, “It’s great to have Welex on board! We are thrilled to add another top brand to our growing portfolio, and we look forward to doing exceptional work that will take this brand to a new level.”

