Budweiser 0.0 celebrates Siddhant Chaturvedi’s journey through its latest ‘Made Over Nights’

Budweiser 0.0 has launched its new campaign, ‘Made Over Nights’, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, whose hard work and passion have defined his journey so far, left a mark in the industry, and set him apart from his contemporaries. Through Made Over Nights, the brand aims to celebrate hard work, determination and inspire consumers to pursue their craft overnights. Bringing to the fore nuances of the actor’s journey, the campaign reinforces the belief that kings are made overnights, not overnight.





To kick off the partnership, Budweiser 0.0 released a film that follows the journey of young Chaturvedi, spotlighting emotional highlights of his real-life screen tests as he relentlessly pursues his passion. The video shows him anxiously practicing a thank you speech with flashbacks of various people who helped him get through the crazy nights that he spent honing his craft. As the plot unfolds, the anxious Chaturvedi with a handful of spectators now has a confident demeanor, stepping onto the stage with a room filled with fans cheering him on.



Commenting on the campaign, Vineet Sharma, Vice President Marketing – South Asia, AB InBev, said, “In today’s hyper-digital world where success is often portrayed as an overnight phenomenon, we have attempted to take a peek into the tireless journey that is successful in the real world. With “Made Over Nights”, Budweiser 0.0 aims to celebrate the path to success which is marked by persistence, hard work, determination, and an indomitable spirit, not crushed by failures. As the world’s leading brewer, we have always offered superior products to our consumers year after year, energizing them and encouraging them to taste greatness. This film is our attempt to redefine the hustle and honor the Kings “Made Over Nights”.

The film re-establishes the prime narrative on how Kings aren’t made overnight, but with constant hard work and determination.

Adding to this narrative, Chaturvedi expressed, “I am often asked by fans how overwhelming my overnight success has been. This is hardly true! Since the industry demands perfection and nothing short of it, I have spent extended nights refining my craft, constantly pushing myself to look beyond failures in the pursuit of delivering the finest. I was honored Budweiser 0.0 found my journey gripping enough to recreate as it seamlessly matches their assertion of success not being an overnight feat but an overnights conquest. I hope my mantra – Hustle Se Haasil inspires young consumers to overcome challenges and find their own ground.”

