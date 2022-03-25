BYJU’S announced as Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

BYJU’S, as an Official FIFA World Cup 2022 Sponsor, will gain access to a global platform to further champion the integration of learning and sport.

Through this partnership, BYJU’S will leverage its rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022 marks, emblem, and assets, and run unique promotions to connect with passionate football fans around the world. It will also create engaging and creative content with educational messages as part of a multifaceted activation plan.

“FIFA is dedicated to harnessing the power of football towards the goal of enacting positive societal change. We’re delighted to be partnered with a company like BYJU’S, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world,” said Kay Madati, FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Byju Raveendran, BYJU’S founder, and CEO said: “We are excited to be sponsoring the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the biggest single-sport event in the world. It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport. Sport is a big part of life and brings together people across the world. Just as football inspires billions, we at BYJU’S hope to inspire the love of learning in every child’s life through this partnership.”

With corporate headquarters in Bengaluru, India, and offices in 21 countries, BYJU’S products are present in over 120 countries. They aim to instil curiosity in learning, create self-learners, and aid in better learning outcomes.

