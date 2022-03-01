Clubhouse adds the In-room chat feature for mic shy audience

Clubhouse rolled out a new feature for their audience who have been silent listeners and would prefer to voice their thoughts through chat. This new expansion enables the members to now be able to chat while they are tuned in, into a room.

The voice-first social network, Clubhouse has introduced in-room chat that allows members, from moderators to listeners in the audience, to communicate via text while they are in a live room.

For creators, in-room chat will offer another touchpoint with audiences in a room and provide a way to get feedback in real-time. “We hope that this will make conducting quick polls or sourcing questions from the audience that much easier, and bring engagement to the next level,” the official blog from Clubhouse read.

Here’s how it will work:

Creators in control. Creators will always have full control over in-room chat. You can decide if chats are enabled when you start a room via the room composer. Creators also can delete any message during the live rooms or after a room ends and turn off in-room chat at any time during the room.

Delete your typos. If you’ve sent a message and want to delete it, you can delete your own messages during the live room or after a room ends.

Mods can mod. You can appoint mods to help maintain the tone you want for your room and they will be able to delete messages during the live room. Moderators can also remove anyone disruptive from the room.

Report chats that violate our guidelines. If someone violates platform guidelines in chat you can report them directly from the chat. Long press on their name and hit report. You can also long-press to block them.

Catch up on chats after the room is over. Room chats will also appear when someone is listening to the Replay of the room (though they won’t be able to add any additional comments to the chat).

If chats are enabled, everyone will see a chat icon at the bottom left of their screen (next to the Share and Clip icons).

One can tap this icon or swipe right to access the chat and comment on what’s happening in the room (text and emojis supported). One will also see the number of messages next to the chat icon and a red dot will appear when there are new comments one hasn’t read.

