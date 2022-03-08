Deepsense Digital bags social & SEO mandate for Walkaroo

Deepsense Digital will work on the brand’s social media and SEO marketing strategy which includes influencer outreach and performance marketing.

Deepsense Digital will develop, design, and implement a comprehensive Social Media Marketing Plan for the footwear brand to increase brand awareness. The agency will be responsible for designing successful digital engagement strategies, building creative assets, and managing the company’s online reputation (ORM).

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr Rajesh Kurian, Director of Marketing and Finance for Walkaroo said, “We’re delighted to collaborate with Deepsense Digital as our Social media marketing partner. This collaboration will help us in strategizing and elevating our brand positioning and image. They were able to identify the attributes of the TG and develop a media campaign aligning with brand requirements in an effective manner. We also liked their creativity and hope that it will help us create an impact for the brand among the targeted audience.”

In response to this significant onboarding, Mr. Rakesh, Founder & CEO of Deepsense Digital said, “We’re proud to be part of Walkaroo. We’ve been steadily expanding the brand’s digital presence and engagement. With our marketing experience and a strong social media team, we are confident that we will be able to meet the brand’s overall objectives as well as assist them in achieving more ROI with our media strategy.”

Comments