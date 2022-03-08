Deepsense Digital bags social & SEO mandate for Walkaroo

Deepsense Digital Walkaroo

Deepsense Digital will work on the brand’s social media and SEO marketing strategy which includes influencer outreach and performance marketing.

Deepsense Digital will develop, design, and implement a comprehensive Social Media Marketing Plan for the footwear brand to increase brand awareness. The agency will be responsible for designing successful digital engagement strategies, building creative assets, and managing the company’s online reputation (ORM).

Also Read: Deepsense digital appoints Karl Fallon as Head of Client Acquisition & Delivery Operations

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr Rajesh Kurian, Director of Marketing and Finance for Walkaroo said, “We’re delighted to collaborate with Deepsense Digital as our Social media marketing partner. This collaboration will help us in strategizing and elevating our brand positioning and image. They were able to identify the attributes of the TG and develop a media campaign aligning with brand requirements in an effective manner. We also liked their creativity and hope that it will help us create an impact for the brand among the targeted audience.”

In response to this significant onboarding, Mr. Rakesh, Founder & CEO of Deepsense Digital said, “We’re proud to be part of Walkaroo. We’ve been steadily expanding the brand’s digital presence and engagement. With our marketing experience and a strong social media team, we are confident that we will be able to meet the brand’s overall objectives as well as assist them in achieving more ROI with our media strategy.”


You may also like:

Momspresso launches India's first micro-influenc'Her' platform, MyMoney
EUME Backpacks chooses Indigo Consulting as its digital marketing partner
Prasanth Kumar to take over as CEO GroupM South Asia; Sam Singh moves on to ByteDance
Fork Media acquires majority stake in audio advertising platform Rappio
Tonic Worldwide wins digital mandate for House of Hiranandani
GREY group India elects Salil Inamdar as the National Head

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Flipkart Women's Day

ASCI guidelines

Coinbase ad

ASCI LOGO

Tinder blind date