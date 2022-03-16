Dove extends Real Beauty proposition in Nepal with social experiment campaign

Dove continues to build on the narrative of Real Beauty with a new campaign launched in Nepal, communicating the perception and reality of being beautiful.

Conceptualized and produced by the agency, Outreach Nepal, the campaign follows the native narrative of Dove weaving the thoughts of women into the theme of understanding or feeling beautiful. The ad film features a few Nepalese women being asked about their own beauty, reflecting upon their insecurities, and how their perceived beauty is different from their real beauty.

Over the years, Dove campaigns have painted the real image of beauty by touching eminent topics and scenarios that have developed a stereotyped sketch of beauty. Unrealistic beauty standards, inferiority complexes, and several of such concerns women go through have been highlighted in this campaign too.

Dove from the house of Unilever has been known to take an alternative approach with their communication and marketing campaigns that remark the geo-cultural ties related to beauty, and with #YouAreMoreBeautifulThanYouThink, the brand focusses on the complexes of Nepalese women and brings in the familial bond to break the typecast.

With campaigns such as Choose Beautiful, Real Beauty Sketches, Evolution, along with initiatives such as the Real beauty Workshop for girls, and Dove Self-Esteem Fund, a part of the Real Beauty Series, Dove signifies the notion of the societal image succumbing to fake beauty, how it can affect a woman’s mentality, and how it can change.

