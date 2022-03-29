Dunzo holds a funeral procession for refrigerators in new campaign

Dunzo executed an OOH campaign carrying out a funeral procession of ‘Sri Fridgesh Coolkarni’ displaying billboards and hoardings put up in the loving memory of refrigerators, with no branding, leading to increased curiosity about what the billboards might be about, later being revealed that the campaign was designed to introduce a new service offering.

In what would appear a usual billboard in Bangalore at first glance, with a tribute to the dead, a closer look spelled out a bizarre procession, the OOH campaign by Dunzo was a ceremony held for a refrigerator’s death, and with no branding at all, and even the consistent black and green hues missing, and design and color palette from the yesteryear, viewers would wonder what the billboard is for.

In the concluding leg of the campaign, Dunzo introduced ‘Dunzo Daily’ their new service offering fresh groceries, highlighting that there is no use for a refrigerator at home now, as the delivery service would do the job in 19 minutes. The campaign was also clicked and posted by social media users sharing their intrigue, which caused a stir amongst Indians who pointed out that refrigerators wouldn’t be dead as everything from cold water to half-cut lemons is stored in Indian households.

All that is fine but where will we keep our one week old buttermilk and 4 day old dahi and 3 day old dosa batter? pic.twitter.com/Z6SdqrgpvT — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) March 26, 2022

Or watermelons, safed matar, kasuri methi, masoor dal, bari and bijaura, sesame, posta, chiraunji, chhole masala, chat masala, sooji, maida, sabudana, moongfali, singhada aata, 5 years old empty bottle of vanilla essence, homemade khoya… https://t.co/s0wnLir33c — hooman🌸 (@foodonmymind) March 27, 2022

The campaign was spotted in Bangalore, one of the integral locations with substantial amounts of consumers and a target audience on social media. #Bangalore is also one of the top hashtags used in the brand’s social footprint.

The brand has previously also brought in elements from the yesteryears with the #90sRedun campaign. The brand surfed on the topical tide and the age-old trend that experienced an upsurge due to the lockdown. Dunzo paid a tribute to iconic commercials by redoing them with brand integration, rewriting taglines with a twist, and utilizing these brands’ legacy to loom a thread that would pull consumers back to nostalgic times.

