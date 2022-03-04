Case Study: How Faasos included Tinder in their Valentine’s Day campaign

The Faasos Valentine’s Day campaign case study gives an insight into how the brand created a social media marketing blueprint consisting of the dating app Tinder, targetting singles on the apps they usual are active on, this time of the year.

The Faasos Valentine’s Day campaign case study shows how the brand reached 2 million users through a mix of Tinder, Instagram, Twitter, and influencer outreach.

Category Introduction

QSR market is broadly categorized into Food & Beverages segments with the Food category holding the majority share in the market. As per a recent report, Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during 2021 – 2025 due to various factors such as rapid expansion in food delivery services to Tier II & III cities, increase in urbanization, expansion of young and working population, amongst others.

Brand Introduction

Incorporated in 2011, Faasos is India’s largest internet restaurant brand with internet restaurants. It began with the sole intention of offering food that can be consumed by Indian customers on a daily basis, without having to worry about affordability. The need, therefore, was to solve the everyday meal problems of our customers. Faasos has adapted its offerings in each market yet retaining its core of bringing surprises under wraps. Adapting Indian flavours to local needs, the brand is present in 10 countries – India, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah), the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Philippines, and Bangladesh.

Faasos Valentine’s Day campaign case study Summary

The brand launched a special Date A Wrap collection featuring its most celebrated and customer-loved wraps across its 340+ locations in India. The campaign #DateAWrap targeted singles on a day that is otherwise dedicated to couples.

They created a special wrap collection called DATE A WRAP, featuring their bestselling wraps. The collection features Baked Pizza Wrap, Masala Paneer Tikka Wrap, Smokey Butter Chicken Wrap, Veg Pizza Wrap, Masala Chicken Tikka Wrap, and Cheesy Corn Salsa Wrap. This was a limited-time collection for which the brand ran a campaign under the hashtag ‘Date A Wrap’ on its social media channels.

Problem Statement/Objective

It is usually noticed that on Valentine’s day a lot of brands come up with couple offers and the advertising space is cluttered with similar communication. Faasos wanted to cut the clutter and surprise the target audience by reaching them where they actually were (i.e. dating apps).

The brand hence launched a Limited Edition Date A Wrap Collection with its best-selling wraps, which was then listed on Tinder where singles could right-swipe and match with their favourite wraps for real.

Brief

Faasos wanted to target singles instead this Valentine’s day and wanted a unique campaign around it that would directly interact with its audience and create real-time conversations.

Execution

In order to push its Date A Wrap collection and create real-time conversation, the brand created a Tinder profile for its wraps. To make this even more exciting they personified these wraps by adding quirky bios. Everybody who right-swiped on those wraps was engaged in a quirky conversation and the singles with the cheesiest pick-up line were sent a free wrap.

The campaign was then amplified with the help of micro and macro-influencers.

To engage the Instagram community the Tinder conversations were turned into Instagram stories and tweets. The brand also engaged its Instagram community to help make the decision whether it should date or ditch a particular profile.

Instagram Influencers:

Pratik Sehajpal (1.2mn Followers)

Kareema Barry (135k followers)

Govind Kaushal (81.3k followers)

Faasos Instagram

Faasos Twitter

Results

–Quantitative

– The brand was able to gain a reach of above 2 million with the campaign

-#DateAWrap collection contributed to 25% sales for the brand during the campaign period (9th Feb to 14th Feb). Recorded highest for any single collection by Faasos

– 25.7% increase in growth in reach on Faasos’ Instagram page

– Spike by 58.90% in engagement rate on Faasos’ Instagram page

–Qualitative –

People were surprised to find a wrap on Tinder and were curious to know what is exactly going on. This garnered a lot of curiosity and generated virality. A lot of people shared about this experience on social media and applauded the brand. It helped the brand gain organic PR from reputed publications and organically pushed the collection while amping up the brand recall.

CMO Quotes

Speaking about the new campaign, Indrajit Ghosh, VP – Marketing Communication at Rebel Foods said, ‘“With Faasos, our core brand belief is doing the un-regular & breaking stereotypes. Love is in the air, and while many brands participate in campaigns to give their customers incentives on Valentine’s Day, at Faasos we strive to be different. This year, Faasos has encouraged people, especially singles, to love and treat themselves with its campaign. In our unique way, we had set up profiles of popular Faasos wraps on a popular dating app celebrating Valentine’s Day. When singles come across Faasos’ witty profile, they are bound to get thrilled at the prospect of being wooed albeit by their favourite wrap.”

Comments