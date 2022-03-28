Harsha Bhogle allegedly runs a gimmick on Instagram Live for Fantasy Akhada campaign

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle left a mysterious impression on an Instagram Live event with a sports journalist, leaving several viewers wondering what happened and showing concern for his well-being. The dots connected when Fantasy Akhada revealed a campaign featuring him.

An eminent personality in the global cricket broadcasting industry and cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle has been known for his expertise in the sport. This trait became a part of the narrative of ‘Apharan: Khel Tumhara Akhada Humara’, the new campaign by Fantasy Akhada, a fantasy sports platform.

An Instagram Live session with the Page Cricket Sportwalk, was disrupted abruptly in what seemed to be a threatening situation for Bhogle. Several viewers showed their concern through Tweets, wanting to know what had happened and if he was all right.

Wtf happened to harsha bhogale — Yash MSDian 🦁 (@CSKkafan) March 24, 2022

Harsha Bhogale have been kidnapped during a Insta live video? 😮 — Bring Back Bombay Rockers (@idlyvadachutney) March 24, 2022

Hope Harsha Bhogale is fine 🙂 🙏 — . (@deadIine_dork) March 24, 2022

Viewers later got to know that the gimmick was set up for the campaign launch, which follows the narrative of Bhogle getting kidnapped by Manu Bhaiya (played by Ali Fazal), a goon who abducts Bhogle to learn his insights in cricket and ace the game on Fantasy Akhada.

However, Bhogle also received backlash from users who resorted to abusive language to express their frustration over a huge personality using his social media presence to cause concerns for a campaign.

Eyeballs ke liye saala kuch bhi karega…



The Harsha Bhogale prank video was ultra cringe maxxx.. The marketing team should have cut Rs.50 from the anchor for the sheer overacting. — Shree (@kshreerang_) March 26, 2022

If that Harsha bhogale incident was a prank . It’s top tier chutiyappa , especially from someone who has such huge social media presence . — 🔴 (@FfsAditya) March 24, 2022

While there has been no direct confirmation from the brand or the sports maven that the gimmick was a part of the campaign launch, it has been perceived to be so, and the Page that hosted the Live also amplified the campaign on their handle.

Comments