Hashtag Orange bags the digital duties for Light Up Beauty

Hashtag Orange will be responsible for handling the digital duties for Light Up Beauty and will deliver solutions for the brand’s short term and long term goals.

Hashtag Orange will carry out digital duties for Light Up Beauty through its Gurgaon office. The agency will be tasked with the responsibility of Website Management, SEO and Media. Light Up Beauty is a Superfood inspired Smart Skincare brand which aims at delivering Dermatologically Approved, toxin-free formulations.

Speaking about the association, Meenakshi Ganesh, Founder, Light Up Beauty, said, “We are happy to have Hashtag Orange as our new digital partner. The ever-evolving technology and strategic capabilities of the agency blend in perfectly with our motto to offer the best skin care solutions to digital audience. Through this collaboration, we envision Light Up Beauty to become a preferred skincare brand for Indians.

Throwing light on gaining the account, Rishi Raj, Head- Client Servicing, Hashtag Orange, stated, “We are excited to be a part of the digital journey of Light Up Beauty and extend our technology & media solutions to deliver on their short term and long term business goals and establish them in the category as a strong skin care brand”.

Ankush Vij, Head-Media, Hashtag Orange, says, “We are extremely delighted to partner with Light Up Beauty. While a lot of brands have entered into this business, our aim is to build a niche for them in this highly competitive and fast growing category. With our in depth experience working with other brands in this category, we are ready to grow the Light Up Beauty’s success exponentially.

