Holi 2022 Campaigns & Creatives that streaked with vibrant colors

The symbolism of colors is not just in sight on the streets of India, it is also glaring on social media feeds with Holi 2022 Campaigns & Creatives.

Holi has remained a ‘touch-me-not’ affair, for the past few years. This year the vibrancy of colors has been a predominant theme for Holi 2022 Campaigns & Creatives.

Reviving nostalgic memories, the inclusion of classic elements, joyful times with loved ones, ancient traditions, and several of such unchanging themes are also adjacent to several creatives.

OnePlus India couples a product launch with the festivity and encourages consumers to celebrate colors by capturing them with the brand’s latest offering. Zomato puts out an artwork portraying the scene of the streets.

Netflix India gives a Holi twist to a popular show, Bumble India, McDonald’s India, and more of such brands paint the town with gulaal.

OnePlus India

Zomato

Netflix India

Swiggy India

Red Bull India

Bumble India

McDonald’s India

Pokemon Go

#HarRangKiHoli – Koo

Apne Ghar Ki Holi – PNB Housing Finance

