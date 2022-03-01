Instagram merges Feed Video and IGTV

Instagram has shared upcoming changes and major updates for video products on the platform, including continued investment in Reels.

IGTV, the long format video destination hub is being discontinued and Instagram videos will be categorized into one format called Feed Video.

Reels continues to be a growing and important part of Instagram, and the platform will be investing even more in this format. Reels also continues to be the largest contributor to engagement growth on Instagram.

Instagram has merged Feed Video and IGTV into one format – Instagram Video and over the coming months, Instagram will continue to invest in simplifying video formats, aiming to make it easier to create and watch videos on Instagram.

To start, there will be a few changes to the way people view videos on Instagram based on feedback heard from creators. Regardless of how they are created, videos watched on Instagram will have features such as a full-screen viewer and the option to tap to mute. Instagram is also working to create one, consistent way to share your videos, bringing together creation tools and offering new ways to discover content. There are several product updates coming in March:

The platform is exploring more ways for creators to earn by creating Reels. In addition to bonuses, later this year the platform will begin testing a new ad experience on Instagram, which will allow creators to earn revenue from ads displayed on their reels.

Because of the focus on Reels, in-stream video ads (previously known as IGTV ads) will no longer be supported. Creators that are actively monetizing with in-stream video ads will receive a temporary monthly payment based on recent earnings. Instagram will no longer be supporting the standalone app for IGTV, and instead, focus on having all videos on the main Instagram app.

