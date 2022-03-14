LinkedIn introduces tool to find top skills required for a role

To help users gauge an understanding of top skills required for professional roles, to align their capabilities with job descriptions, upskill and learn, and comprehend the best opportunities, LinkedIn has rolled out the tool ‘Future Of Skills’.

Future Of Skills is an interactive data tool developed by LinkedIn, which can be used by any and all professionals for free, signing up for LinkedIn is also not required to use this tool.

The tool can be used by professionals and also recruiters for purposes such as writing out job descriptions. The professional role (for example) software engineer or marketing manager or other in-demand jobs that can be selected from a list, along with selecting the locations such as where the recruiting company is based out of or where the professional is looking for a job. These options can be selected from a dropdown menu. Here’s all you can do with the tool:

Explore the data: Select an industry or job to see how skills have changed, and what new skills are required for present times

Select the country by clicking on it in the drop-down list, or typing it out

for example, select a specific country like ‘India’ or ‘Global’ which provides data from the entire platform, rather than from a single country

Select an industry or a specific job title

For example, select ‘Marketing Manager’ from the job title drop-down list, or type ut the keyword and select a job from the suggestions

Alternatively, users can select a single industry (globally or for a specific country) to get a broader sense of how skills are shifting in that sector.

Once the selecion is made, the data visualization below will update with the information requested

Users will see two lists of top skills from the 2015 benchmark, and one from 2021, indicating changes affecting the current times and all-time highs of some required skills.

The tool can enable users to differentiate between skills that companies are hiring for and the skill gap required to be filled. Job recruiters, interviewers, or talent partners, all of them can see the history of top skills, which ones are still relevant, and which new ones need to be included or learned.

