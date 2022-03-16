Lintas C:EX Entertainment appoints Niranjana H as Creative Director – Brand Solutions

In her new role, Niranjana H will responsible for identifying and creating content opportunities for brands at Lintas C:EX Entertainment.

Lintas C:EX Entertainment, the newly launched branded and original content division of MullenLowe Lintas Group has announced Niranjana H as Creative Director – Brand Solutions as part of the Lintas C:EX Entertainment creative team to lead Brand Solutions.

A broadcast media and entertainment professional, Niranjana comes with over 9 years of production experience across films and television with expertise across the board in ideation, producing, writing, pre, and post-production. Her experience across different genres – both fiction and non-fiction combined with a strong understanding of content development for both scripted and non-scripted will help the division to curate a slate of original content IPs.

In her previous professional journey, Niranjana has been a part of Discovery Communications, Zee Entertainment, and most recently, Arré (U Digital Content Pvt Ltd). She has been responsible for story development, scripting, production, and the final output for fiction programming during her aforementioned stints. At Zee Entertainment, Niranjana contributed to more than five primetime shows as well as weekend shows – Qubool Hai, Neeli Chatri Wale, etc. and owned the programming, content curation, and strategy for TLC, TLC HD World, and Investigation Discovery at Discovery Communications. She was also the Executive Producer on Discovery and Discovery Plus originals apart from the curation.

The press release further shared, “Niranjana is a potent mix of talent and excellent creative sensibilities with a knack for storytelling. Her ability to strategize has helped shape the different kinds of content she has contributed to previously. Niranjana’s enthusiastic attitude, her willingness to learn and ambition make her someone who always tries to achieve her goals with honesty and integrity.”

MullenLowe Lintas Group aims to strengthen its foothold in the original and branded content space through Lintas C:EX Entertainment. The Group had appointed Yogesh Manwani as President to lead its entertainment content business followed by Shailendra Jha’s appointment as Lead Content Advisor – Fiction Originals. This new appointment is another step in the direction of furthering the divisions’ vision of telling impactful and entertaining stories.

Niranjana will be responsible for identifying and creating content opportunities for brands.

Comments