Liqvd Asia bags social media mandate for VEGA

Liqvd Asia will be in charge of leveraging the digital space for VEGA’s online visibility and creating a social media strategy to highlight.

VEGA, has awarded its digital mandate to Liqvd Asia. The agency will be responsible for leveraging the digital space to optimise the brand’s online visibility, and outreach across multiple relevant platforms, and engage its growing customer base. The agency will craft social media strategies and campaigns for the brand to highlight their innovation and offerings. Liqvd Asia won the account following a multi-agency pitch.

Aiming to boost digital footfall, engagement, and brand recall, the agency will position VEGA products’ user friendly which makes styling and grooming easy.

Speaking about the win, Arnab Mitra, Managing Director, Liqvd Asia, said, “The beauty and grooming industry in the country is booming, thanks to the growing desire among both men and women to look stylish and feel good. VEGA is committed to its consumers, keeping its brand idea and ethos intact. It is a great brand to work with and will continuously challenge us to innovate and execute unique digital strategies. We look forward to create interesting content as there are many opportunities to communicate with target audiences via multiple touchpoints, and to enhance the brand into the digital space.”

”Speaking on the occasion, Eiti Singhal, CMO, VEGA Industries Pvt. Ltd, said, “As a brand, we are looking to reach out to more and more millennials & Gen Z’s in the digital space and have meaningful conversations with them. Our continuous endeavour is to inspire consumers about being comfortable in their own skin and grooming is the springboard for this self-confidence, comfort and joy. We are excited to partner with Liqvd Asia who has the expertise and insights in creating a top mind recall & consideration for the brand.”

