Mullen Lintas wins the creative mandate for Kolkata Knight Riders

Mullen Lintas will be responsible for delivering the campaign idea for Kolkata Knight Riders in the latest IPL season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has appointed Mullen Lintas as its communication partner for the cricket team’s creative mandate for Tata IPL 2022. The creative agency will be responsible for delivering the campaign idea for the latest IPL season.

Tata IPL 2022 is in its 15th season of the most-watched cricket league and is expected to be an action-packed one. The previous campaigns of KKR have been innovative, and as the first runner-up of IPL 2021, it will be important for KKR to show its fans that they are ready to return to the pitch with renewed energy.

Speaking on the partnership, Binda Dey, CMO, Kolkata Knight Riders said, “KKR fans have always been the focus of our campaigns. We are fortunate to have one of the biggest fan communities that passionately root for the team. Our new campaign for this game season, designed by the Mullen Lintas team, aims to capture the frenzy and love our fans have always shown us unconditionally. We look forward to watching our fans cheer us on as they always have and have a great season together.”

Mullen Lintas will be responsible for KKR’s campaign idea for IPL 2022, along with the brand film, on-ground and digital activations, and even KKR’s internal branding and team manifesto.

Commenting on the association, Priya Balan, Executive Director, Mullen Lintas said, “IPL is as much about the franchises and players as it is about fans. The game is incomplete without the latter. Teams thrive on fans’ love and enjoy a sense of responsibility towards them. IPL is a shared space between the team’s players and their fans. Being the year of change and induction of new team members, our campaign for KKR seeks to strengthen and widen this beautiful bond with its large community of fans.”

Comments