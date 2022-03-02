Publicis Sapient announces appointment of Abby Godee as Chief Experience Officer

Abby Godee will join the Publicis Sapient Global Leadership Team and report to Global Chief Delivery Officer Bob Van Beber.

Publicis Sapient announced the appointment of Abby Godee as Chief Experience Officer, effective March 1, 2022. She will join the Publicis Sapient Global Leadership Team and, as such, report to Global Chief Delivery Officer Bob Van Beber.

Godee will be responsible for setting the vision for how customer, user and employee experiences contribute to the realization of Publicis Sapients’ clients’ digital business transformation ambitions. She will build on the company’s long history of experience excellence to further elevate the capability and the quality of products, services and experiences Publicis Sapient creates with clients. In her role, she will lead, grow and empower the company’s global Experience team, reinforcing her commitment to talent development, diversity and inclusion and interdisciplinary collaboration, to create and deliver integrated solutions that address the increasingly complex needs of people as the world digitally transforms.

Godee is a global customer-focused, strategic experience design and innovation leader with more than 25 years of experience in both consulting and corporate management in Silicon Valley and Europe. Her work has spanned across many industries, including healthcare, telco and financial services. For years, she has supported companies facing disruptions, helping them transform from traditional product and service companies to become future-focused and customer-centric solution providers. She joins Publicis Sapient from Deloitte Consulting, where she was a Partner, driving the growth of a human centric-innovation and design strategy practice. Previously, she was Chief Design Officer at Philips Consumer Lifestyle and later led the design of Philips’ healthcare software experiences. She also held leadership roles at frog design in the US and Europe and was a partner with Smart Design LLC in New York and San Francisco.

Also Read: Juin Chakraborty joins the Interactive Avenues team as Associate Vice President

“Abby is an extraordinary design, innovation and strategic global leader. She combines her deep background in Silicon Valley, consulting and corporate management with expertise in leveraging technology, design and research to create powerful products, services and experiences,” said Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz. “With a mission to elevate customer-driven digital business transformation, she will lead how Experience connects across the company’s SPEED capabilities – strategy, product, experience, engineering and data – to help clients reimagine their businesses for the digital age and solve some of the most important challenges facing customers, citizens and employees in a post-pandemic world.”

“It’s exciting to join a company that for over 30 years has embraced and integrated the disruptive powers of technology and design to help businesses transform digitally,” said Abby Godee, Publicis Sapient Chief Experience Officer. “Our goal is to meet people where they are in their daily lives to deliver experiences that address their needs, create human connection and solve for the increasing complexity and overabundance of choice present today. I look forward to partnering with our clients to drive their growth and collaborating across Publicis Sapient’s capabilities, further cementing our Experience and design leadership position in our industry.”

In November 2021, Publicis Sapient scored an overall client rating of 4.8 out of 5 for CRM and Customer Experience (CX) Implementation Services on Gartner Peer Insights. This achievement followed the company’s recognition as a Leader in Gartner® Magic QuadrantTMfor CRM and CX Implementation Services in May 2021. Publicis Sapient was also a top scorer for CRM and CX Implementation Services for the third consecutive year.

Comments