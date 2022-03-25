Shashi Sinha has been appointed as new BARC India Chairman

Shashi Sinha from IPG Mediabrands India, has been unanimously elected as the new Chairman of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC India) by the Board following its meeting held on 25th March 2022.

Sinha, who also represents the Advertising Agencies Association of India as its Board member, has played a key role in the formation of BARC. He takes over from Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, who served as the Chairman for the last three years.

Sinha is also actively involved in various industry bodies such as the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI, past Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), past President of The Ad Club, current Chairman of Media Research Users Council (MRUC), and till very recently, before becoming a Board member, was the first Chairman of the Technical Committee of BARC India. He is also a member of the Facebook India Client Council.

Speaking on the appointment, Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Mediabrands India, said, “I am excited to be given this opportunity as the Chairman of BARC at a time when the industry is undergoing many changes and the measurement body continues to grow. Over the last decade, BARC has evolved to become a robust currency and developed into a strong base for decision-making for all stakeholders. I look forward to continuing working with the team at BARC and I am confident that together we will be able to add and bring in more value to the broadcast ecosystem.”

Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises added, “It has been a privilege to lead and serve BARC India as the Chairman, for two terms. The organization has indeed grown and progressed substantially since its inception. I would like to welcome Shashi as he takes the helm of an industry-critical operation in a fast-changing landscape. I am sure that BARC India will soar to newer heights under his guidance. I also wish Nakul and the team at BARC all the very best”.

Nakul Chopra, CEO, BARC India added, “We would like to thank Mr. Goenka, who has also been the Founder Chairman of BARC India, for playing an instrumental role in setting up this measurement system. His strategic guidance and contribution made to BARC India, as its Chairman for two tenures, has added immense value.

Chopra went on to say, “It gives us great pleasure to welcome Mr. Sinha as our new Chairman. He is recognized for his deep understanding of the media industry, especially the broadcast sector and has been an integral part of BARC’s journey as well as India’s M&E industry. It was under his leadership that the BARC Tech Comm played a significant role in the formation of the world’s largest television measurement system. We look forward to working closely with him.”

