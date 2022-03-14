Supari Studios announces a series of key appointments

Ishan Naman Sinha joins as AVP to head all strategy efforts. Anvita Arora joins in the role of AVP to head brand partnership and Anuj Rai joins as an executive producer.

Supari Studios has announced a set of proficient hires to add a rich layer of experience to its dynamic team.

Ishan Naman Sinha’s previous experience includes a stint at Ogilvy & Mather alongside five years at DY Works. An alumnus of Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication, his rich background in the media landscape has nurtured acute consumer-centric thinking capabilities and a strong understanding of digital platforms. He has joined Supari Studios as the Assistant Vice President, heading all Strategy efforts.

Anvita Arora has joined Supari Studios as an Assistant Vice President, where her responsibilities include heading brand partnerships. She has a broad knowledge of the advertising and media industry and has pursued her Master’s Degree in Advertising and Marketing from the University of Leeds. Driven and hardworking, she has also previously worked with prominent companies like OgilvyOne Worldwide and 22Feet Tribal Worldwide.

Meanwhile, Victor Daruwalla, who previously worked at Viacom 18 Media, has joined Supari Studios in the capacity of Senior Creative Director. His responsibilities include providing solutions to brand problems by building out clutter-breaking IPs and scaling Youtube channels to create trending content.

Parikshit Vivekanand has joined Supari Studios as a creative director. He has been a digital content strategist with over 8 years of experience and has previously worked in the position of a senior content strategist, and later, a creative director at Foxymoron as well as a content specialist at 22Feet Tribal Worldwide.

Furthermore, Anuj Rai has joined Supari Studios as an executive producer with the responsibility of creating cutting-edge branded content. A seasoned content professional, he has more than a decade of experience creating content across broadcast, digital and social media formats in multiple sectors of sports, auto, tech, lifestyle, amongst others.

In addition to these new appointments, Supari Studios’ Prachi Vasant—who has eight years of work experience in content development, production, post-production, and creating digital content and brand campaigns—has been elevated to the position of an executive producer. Meanwhile, Joel Nigli has been promoted as a senior creative director, where he will be seen leading a squad of creative directors focussed at building out clutter-breaking campaigns.

