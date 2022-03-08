Superwomen 2022 – Shortlisted nominees revealed…

We’re proud to introduce you to the shortlisted nominees of Social Samosa Superwomen 2022. Here’s a look at the Superwomen, changing the Indian A&M world, one day at a time.

Social Samosa Superwomen is an ode to women leaders in the Indian Advertising and Marketing industry, who have managed to make a dent with not only their work but their undying resilience. Women who led by example and took it upon themselves to make the industry a better place for the hordes of newcomers joining the workforce year on year.

With 350+ entries, Social Samosa Superwomen 2022 saw women from various functions of the Media, Marketing & Advertising industry nominating, leaving us all in the awe of their inspiring work and commitment. It gives us extreme joy and honor in presenting to you the shortlisted nominees!

Take a look, share their achievement, congratulate them, and let the world know!

Congratulations Nominees! Here’s raising a toast to all your hard work, commitment, and passion!

