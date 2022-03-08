Superwomen 2022 – Shortlisted nominees revealed…

Social Samosa Superwomen 2022 nominees

We’re proud to introduce you to the shortlisted nominees of Social Samosa Superwomen 2022. Here’s a look at the Superwomen, changing the Indian A&M world, one day at a time.

Social Samosa Superwomen is an ode to women leaders in the Indian Advertising and Marketing industry, who have managed to make a dent with not only their work but their undying resilience. Women who led by example and took it upon themselves to make the industry a better place for the hordes of newcomers joining the workforce year on year.

With 350+ entries, Social Samosa Superwomen 2022 saw women from various functions of the Media, Marketing & Advertising industry nominating, leaving us all in the awe of their inspiring work and commitment. It gives us extreme joy and honor in presenting to you the shortlisted nominees!

Also Read: Salad Founder Aruna Chawla on the importance of sex education in selling condoms

Take a look, share their achievement, congratulate them, and let the world know!

Congratulations Nominees! Here’s raising a toast to all your hard work, commitment, and passion!


You may also like:

#Superwomen2019 Management shouldn't distinguish people on the basis of sex &age: Swetha Elias, Tik...
#Superwomen2019: Superwomen are women who accept and love themselves: Mehak Sagar, WedMeGood
Superwomen 2022: Nominations Open now!
#Superwomen2019 Never compromise on your dreams: Smita Thorat, Brandniti
#Superwomen2020 Strictest efforts are needed by HRD in discouraging any harassment at workplaces: Sh...
#Superwomen2020: Meet the jury...

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

superwomen 2022

Social Samosa Superwomen 2022 jury

superwomen 2022

Superwomen 2021 Winners

#Superwomen2021 Testimonials part 2 from the class of 2020

#Superwomen2021 Jury

#Superwomen2021 categories

#Superwomen2021 past winners speak