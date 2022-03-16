Surf Excel brings back its #DaagAchheHain proposition for Holi

Surf Excel continues to take forward the #DaagAchheHain proposition through its latest Holi campaign, this time aimed at inspiring one to keep their inner child alive

Surf excel is back with a Holi campaign bolstering its unique #DaagAchheHain brand proposition. The new 360 campaign shows a heart-warming gesture by a little girl to include her aunt in the buoyant celebration amongst children. The spirited child protagonist is seen playing colours with her friends when she notices her aunt setting the table of colours and sweets, and enjoying their game, subconsciously wanting to join in. When the little girl insists that her aunt join them, the aunt moves away, saying it’s not her age to play like them.

As the girl watches her aunt consciously throw away the colours she had unconsciously picked up in her palms, she covers herself with the colours and runs to her aunt for a hug. This action imprints the aunt’s clothes with a colourful silhouette of the child. Pointing towards the imprint, the girl suggests that this child could play with them. The campaign concludes with the message, “Jo rang bachpan lautaye, woh rang achhe hain”.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Prabha Narasimhan, Executive Director, Home Care, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, said, “This year we wanted to steer our ‘Daag Achhe Hain’ towards bringing the inner child within each of us to life, and experiencing the joy of child-like abandon. With our latest TVC campaign we aim to strike an emotional chord in a slice-of-life context that appeals to every adult. While the context in the film is that of Holi, the message is an all-pervasive one. We hope our consumers connect with it as much as we did while conceptualising it.”

