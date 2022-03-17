Twitter has announced two key global appointments

The key developments in the Twitter Global Business Marketing (GBM) team, include appointments of two senior resources from the APAC region.

Twitter has promoted Preetha Athrey as Director Global Business Marketing (APAC) at Twitter, she will be based out of Singapore; and Disha Goenka to Head – Regional Business Marketing overseeing marketing strategies across Asia, Latin America, Europe, and North America.

Preetha Athrey was previously the Head of Marketing at Twitter India. Remarking on the appointment, she mentioned “I am truly honored to lead the amazingly creative and enthusiastic Global Business Marketing team across APAC – full of energy, zest and who make work fun every day! We will continue to amplify the best of Twitter to activate our customers through inspiration and education. It is with deep gratitude, and an incredible amount of excitement that I take on this new role to be based out of Singapore!”

Goenka holds global experience in business development, product strategy, sales and marketing, she is versed with cross-regional partnerships and development of key relationships, business development, digital media sales, product/project management, and building global teams. Before working through various roles at Twitter, she has also been a part of Google.

Disha Goenka shares, “My journey at Twitter takes me to an exciting global role as Head of Regional Business Marketing teams across Asia, Latin America, Europe, and North America. I’m honored to lead this all-star team and excited for all the work we’ll be doing to serve our customers”.

Comments