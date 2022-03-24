Vedantu ropes in Nikhil Rungta as Chief Growth Officer

In his new role, Nikhil Rungta will lead on social and digital marketing for Vedantu while helping in strategic partnerships, driving growth across all business units, and more.

Vedantu has announced the appointment of Nikhil Rungta as Chief Growth Officer. Nikhil will be responsible for scaling and driving growth across all business units, directly reporting to Vamsi Krishna, CEO & Co-Founder. His mandate will include brand, social and digital marketing, strategic partnerships, PR, and YouTube. Nikhil will also play a critical role in strengthening the Vedantu brand and help in making it one of India’s most preferred online education companies amongst students, parents, and teachers.

Nikhil is a seasoned leader with strong management experience across consumer internet, technology, and SaaS organizations. He has held leadership roles at Google, Intuit, Yahoo, Reliance Jio, Housing.com, and Yatra.com. In a career spanning over 20 years, Nikhil has successfully scaled businesses, built marquee brands, and led high-performance teams, in both turnaround and high-growth situations. Nikhil’s robust experience across global companies and start-ups will help accelerate growth at Vedantu.

Vamsi Krishna, CEO & Co-Founder, Vedantu, said, “As we look towards creating impact at scale, Nikhil’s extensive background and skills will spearhead growth for our various business verticals. Nikhil is an industry veteran and adept at consumer tech & start-up space solving complex and real time business challenges. We believe his high leadership background is the kind of expertise we need in Vedantu to succeed in all spheres. I welcome Nikhil to team Vedantu and look forward to work with him.”

On this new beginning, Nikhil Rungta, Chief Growth Officer, Vedantu, said, “Vedantu is a student-centric brand that aims to provide education to every student by encouraging them to achieve their dreams. I am delighted to embark on a new journey in the EdTech sector and look forward to taking Vedantu to the next level of growth by building scalable solutions and improving learning outcomes for every child across the country.”

