Verve Media bags digital mandate for Prop Returns

According to the mandate, Verve Media will steer a comprehensive SEO strategy for the real estate investment platform – Prop Returns.

Verve Media has bagged the digital mandate for Prop Returns. It will take up the responsibility of enhancing the brand’s visibility through strategic digital efforts.

According to the mandate, Verve Media will steer a comprehensive SEO strategy for the real estate investment platform. Analytically improving keyword results, search visibility, link building strategy, and optimizing the website to get more organic traffic would be their areas of focus.

Jayant Panwar, Co-Founder at Prop Returns, said, “We are excited to get associated with Verve Media and looking forward to their services in building the operating system for one of India’s largest asset classes – Real Estate. Our vision is to make Real Estate investment as simple and accessible as investing in stocks. Prop Returns is also being used by leading Wealth Management Firms and Real Estate funds to invest in Real Estate.”

Saad Merchant, Co-Founder, Verve Media, commented on this association, saying, “Real estate investment space is the best form of long-term investment. Simplifying it and making it transparent for the investor is highly necessary to ensure this sector grows in the right direction. PropReturns commits to this. We, at Verve, will ensure Prop Returns reaches out to new and experienced investors using the best of SEO techniques”.

