WATConsult bags digital creative mandate for TripMoney

WATConsult will be responsible for strategizing and amplifying the social media presence of TripMoney by working on its digital creatives, social media management, content marketing, and more.

WATConsult has bagged the digital creative mandate for TripMoney, the fintech enterprise from the MakeMyTrip group. The account was won following a competitive pitch process and will be managed by the agency’s Delhi office.

As per the mandate, WATConsult will be responsible for digital creatives, social media management, and content marketing. It will also include strategizing and amplifying TripMoney’s social media presence across platforms to increase engagement and brand recall. In addition to this, the agency will be working in tandem with the marketing team at TripMoney to craft strategies and initiate campaigns that are aligned with the brand’s goals.

Abhinav Narula, Brand Head, Go-Ibibo & TripMoney said, “Our aim is to engage with customers through meaningful marketing and communication interventions across platforms by highlighting the various utilitarian benefits of using TripMoney and its offerings. We are looking forward to this new journey together with WATConsult.”

On winning the mandate, Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group, added, “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with TripMoney. I believe it is WATConsult’s in-depth understanding of social media, our consumer-centric approach, and data-driven insights that got us on board. We look forward to a great association ahead.”

Sahil Shah, Managing Partner, WATConsult, commented, “With the travel restrictions being lifted and many venturing out like before, TripMoney easing travel from a financial POV, becomes a lot more relevant now. We are excited to partner up with this new-age brand that will give us a blank canvas to paint on. We look forward to doing some great creative digital campaigns going forward.”

