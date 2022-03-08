Women’s Day 2022 – Brand campaigns attempt to create conversations around #GenerationEquality

Women’s Day 2022 Campaigns are aligned with this year’s theme of building an equitable and inclusive world where we have broken the bias and laid the foundation of #GenerationEquality.

Gender-based issues such as biased expectations, harassment, stereotypes, and more are being tackled with creative capabilities with an intent to unlock the potential of persuasion through Women’s Day 2022 Campaigns.

Brands and agencies thread along with bias, stereotypes, and discrimination, narrate stories that call attention to such issues and also celebrate women’s achievements.

Paytm continues to maneuver its campaigns through social experiments revolving around a financial backdrop. After launching ‘The Gap’, their Women’s Day 2021 campaign to measure the gap between men and women on the basis of financial literacy and decisions, this year they have come up with ‘The Reward’, presenting unpolluted thoughts on financial responsibilities and the impact of gender roles.

Unacademy has announced a new initiative called Shikshodaya that aims at educating female students across India. Their Women’s day campaign portrays the lives of several of such students who are bogged down by their socio-economic backgrounds and financial discrepancies.

Ariel continues to populate its marquee property ‘Share The Load’ with their latest campaign #SeeEqual, weaved on their consistent thread of gender roles for household chores with a new tale. In the fifth edition of #ShareTheLoad, Ariel asks, “If men can share the load equally with other men, why are they not doing it with their wives?”

More campaigns and creatives intend to elevate society to a gender-equal world.

#SeeEqual – Ariel

Shikshodaya – Unacademy

The Reward – Paytm

#IShapeMyWorld – Levi’s India

#JoyOfEquality – Vivo India

#ComplimentNotCompare – Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance

#FindYourFreshWay – FreshToHome

#SheCan – Dunzo

Can she manage? Can she ride a bike? Can she lift? Can she understand numbers? Here's to the everyday boss-woman who is hustling hard, thinking smart, crushing stereotypes & shattering glass ceilings, because #SheCan💪🏽

Lyrics & vocals: @PratikaPrabhune #WomensDay #WomensDay2022 pic.twitter.com/gxOhCUC1wR — Dunzo (@DunzoIt) March 7, 2022

#SearchForChange – Google India

Sometimes just one voice, brave enough to speak up and find the answers can create a wave of change. Presenting Manjha – an ode to those who #SearchForChange ❤️ @TheRajaKumari @swanandkirkire @thehappydance @joyeetad17 pic.twitter.com/cx1z7h5iVm — Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 7, 2022

OYO

Netflix India

Burger King India

The RIO Pads

